Precision Machine & Manufacturing (PMM) Announces Expansion Into Mexico

Precision Machine & Manufacturing, Inc. (PMM) has announced a formal partnership with VYSISA Grupo https://vysisa.com.mx/ as the exclusive distributor for the sales and service of all new Rotary Feeders, Rotary Valves and replacement parts in Mexico, Panama, and Jamaica.

About VYSISA Group- Privately held VYSISA Group brings more than 30-years of experience providing bulk handling solutions into industrial manufacturing industries throughout Latin America. VYSISA’s focus is reducing unscheduled downtime and maintenance costs by providing the highest quality products and service in the industry. In addition, VYSISA has a network of service centers to provide immediate support and availability of service parts.

“The Mexican market has been on our radar for many years. However, it has taken a considerable amount of time to find a partner within this market that aligns with our values and desire to solve the most difficult material handling challenges,” says Don Lindsey- Precision Machine & Manufacturing’s Chief Executive Officer. “VYSISA is the perfect fit for PMM because they desire to provide superior customer service and the premier American made material handling components in the industry. Like PMM, VYSISA leans into the most difficult material handling issues and truly cares about solving the customer’s challenges.”

“At the VYSISA Group of Companies, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Precision Machine & Manufacturing,” echoes Erasto Enriquez Cancino-Commercial Director. “Precision’s mission to provide the highest quality material handling components specifically for our targeted industries makes this partnership a perfect fit.”

About Precision Machine and Manufacturing

Established in 1977, Precision Machine & Manufacturing (PMM) www.premach.com, is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of industry leading bulk material handling components. PMM specializes in building high-quality rotary feeders, rotary valves, and screw conveyors, specifically for industrial raw material production in the cement, biomass, wood products, pulp & paper, metals & minerals, and coal-fired power industries to move massive amounts of bulk materials consistently and reliably. PMM specializes in solving the most difficult material handling challenges including abrasive, hot, sticky and corrosive materials. PMM has developed a reputation as a trusted go-to resource for building material handling components that run longer, achieve greater throughput with more reliably than more common industry options.

VYSISA Representative contact information:

Jorge David Navarro M.

Email: David.navarro@grupo-vysisa.mx

Mobil: 55 8003 8796

Learn more about Precision Machine & Manufacturing outage-to-outage dependability solutions here: www.PreMach.com