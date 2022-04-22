Plymouth Place to Host a Great Unearthing on Earth Day Weekend

On Saturday, April 23, local Boy Scout Troop 33 of Saint Francis Xavier in La Grange will begin digging up more than 10,000 perennials that grace the grounds behind Plymouth Place to make way for an exciting new development: The Arboretum Villas at Plymouth Place™ – a beautiful, new community for active adults 62+.

As part of Plymouth Place’s strong commitment to preserving green spaces, some of the perennials will be saved for the future development while the rest will be given to the “cottagers” who once lived behind Plymouth Place, as well as current residents of Plymouth Place, Plymouth staff and the local community. Participants should bring a shovel and container to take plants home.

“This is our way of paying it forward to the people who have supported us all these years,” said Jay Biere, CEO of Plymouth Place. “As a non-profit organization, we have a proud, 78-year history of being good stewards to our residents, our surrounding community and our natural resources.”

This huge undertaking is but one example of how Plymouth Place is committed to protecting the natural environment. When planning The Arboretum Villas, Plymouth Place put the health of their 100-year-old Caliper Gingko above all else. To protect this majestic tree, they shifted the entire site plan 30 feet to the north. They also are preserving as many trees as possible on the site and are seeking arboretum status with the Morton Register of Arboreta which identifies organizations that collect and display trees and other woody plants for the benefit of the public, science and conservation.

The schedule for the Perennial Rescue Event is as follows:

Saturday, April 23 • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Boy Scouts will unearth identified plants

– Cottagers and their families are invited to attend

– The day will begin with a flag ceremony, pledge of allegiance, a blessing and a welcome message from Plymouth staff and Plymouth Place resident Tom Allen, a Master Scout Leader

(Rain date: Sunday, April 24)

Monday, April 25 • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Residents and their families

Tuesday, April 26 • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The community and Plymouth Place staff

About Plymouth Place

Based on Christian values, Plymouth Place is the La Grange area’s premier retirement community, offering a choice of outstanding residences for every life and style, the finest in hospitality and amenities, and a full range of care options. For 78 years, Plymouth Place has excelled in the art of helping seniors live a more vibrant, rewarding lifestyle with fellowship, friendship and the security of long-term care.

About The Arboretum Villas at Plymouth Place

Nestled in a 17-acre arboretum near downtown La Grange, The Arboretum Villas at Plymouth Place take active adult living to an exceptional new level – with an expansive fitness center, premium dining options, beautiful outdoor spaces and more. Offering resort-style living, these elegant villas will be available in the Fall of 2023.