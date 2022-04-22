Christian Author Renee Fotch Recounts Her Spiritual Battles in the Relaunch of Her Engrossing Book

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.  Ephesians 6:12

WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 21, 2022







Renee Fotch understands the principles of Christianity, not just by heart. She has been waging war against the principalities that try to devour the nation and the children of God. Renee always had a deep desire to know God from a young age. She said:–God if you are real, I want to know you–one day while walking on train tracks. She had no clue that God would take it seriously and flip her life upside down. Renee sees the Bible as more than simply a book; she sees it as a sword capable of slicing and tearing the enemys strongholds down. As she prays, she has witnessed the extraordinary unfold before her eyes, with tremendous signs and marvels. She is a public speaker with a unique ability to turn even the most mundane aspects of life into a thrilling experience through her writings.







In her book, The Clashing of Two Swords, Renee recounts her supernatural experiences and the spiritual battles she overcame through the Sword of the Spirit. From deliverance, healing, and actual spiritual swordfight with the forces of darkness, Renee vividly tells it all. She raises awareness against the snares and the fangs of the enemy that may poison Christians and how we can avoid such predicaments through the Holy Spirit.







The book is well-received and garnered several 5-stars reviews, with one commenter saying:







WOW! This book kept me on the edge of my seat. I couldnt wait for each chapter and felt like I was right there. The Holy Spirit, through this book, has made me search my life to make sure I have done nothing that could have opened the door to the enemy. The chapter on forgiveness was very powerful, eye & heart-opening. Every chapter was backed with the Word of God which is most important & the key to the whole message. I would recommend this book to everyone. Very powerful!







Get your copy. Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/the-clashing-of-two-swords-by-renee-fotch







The Clashing of Two Swords



Author: Renee Fotch



Publisher: Your Online Publicist



Published Date: April 2022



Book Genre: Christian Literature, Religious Spirituality







About the Author:



