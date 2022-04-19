Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Acquires Irrigation Supply Inc., Expanding into Ohio

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, a leading North American customer-focused wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape supplies, announces the acquisition of Irrigation Supply Inc., with two locations in Ohio; serving Columbus, Cleveland, and the surrounding areas.

The two newly remodeled Ohio locations will offer a more robust, full-service experience for local green industry professionals. The two locations will now have expanded hours and be open six days a week in season. In addition, customers will have access to more products and categories, the largest selection of in-stock inventory, hundreds of leading manufacturer brands, and services such as same day delivery, business and marketing resources, and category subject matter experts for onsite training and troubleshooting.

“The timing was right for Central to acquire Irrigation Supply, not just for the customers but for the industry,” said Bob Hobar on his decision to sell Irrigation Supply Inc. “The additional product and service offerings is a wonderful thing for our customers. Central will enable them to access everything they need for their businesses to be successful—products, training, and business resources. Central will be their partner for success. The future is bright for the Green Industry in the state of Ohio.”

Bob Hobar and partners purchased Irrigation Supply in 2003 from founder David Vanderwist. Irrigation Supply Inc. has a renowned reputation for service excellence and has served the irrigation contractor in Cleveland and Columbus areas for more than 40+ years carrying professional products in irrigation, lighting, and fountains/water gardens. Central Turf & Irrigation Supply is proud to continue that legacy and expand upon it with a broader range of product categories, business support and training resources.

“As a family-owned and operated business, Central believes in strong partnerships to help our customers grow and be successful. That’s why we’re so excited to be able to serve and support new and existing customers in Ohio with solutions across irrigation, landscape, lighting, hardscape, and more,” said Bernardo Luciano, President of Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “As a former contractor, I understand the importance of being able to get the products and help you need, when you need it. This is why we continually focus on our combination of customer-centered solutions, fully stocked warehouses, and one-stop shopping. We are thrilled to bring this approach to Ohio as we continue to increase our footprint in the Midwest and support the growth of the Green Industry.”

Central continues its mission to be a steward to the green industry with its focus and commitment to the landscape professional through partnership, training, and support services. These two new locations will provide local green industry professionals with valuable resources for their business needs, while also continuing to maintain the important relationships built at the locations before the acquisition.

About Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply is the largest family-owned and operated, multinational supplier of irrigation, landscape, agronomic, sustainable products, lighting, hardscape, and grounds care equipment—with more than 50 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1990, Central is a solution-focused partner for residential and commercial landscape professionals, offering the largest quantity of in-stock inventory in the green industry. For the contractor, by the contractor—Central provides professional and business development resources from large-scale design services and technical support lines to training and marketing services. For more information, please visit www.centraltis.com.