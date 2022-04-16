Thompson Creek Window Company Is Sponsoring 16 Miles Across 5 Highways in the Maryland Sponsor A Highway® Program

Since first joining the program in 2015, Thompson Creek Window Company has partnered with AHMC in the Maryland Sponsor A Highway® Program. As a highway sponsor, Thompson Creek Window Company is funding highway litter removal services across multiple miles of the highway.

With the desire to do more for the community, Thompson Creek has made the decision to increase their participation in the highway sponsorship program. Now, when driving across Princeville, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore counties, you will see a total of 16 highway signs sponsored by Thompson Creek Window Company.

In a time when the need for corporate social responsibility is rapidly growing, Thompson Creek is showing how they plan to help lead the movement. Their signs serve as a way for the community to recognize their commitment to the highway sponsorship program, and for doing their part to keep the highways safer and cleaner for locals and tourists traveling along the highway.

With over 40 years in business, Thompson Creek Window Company has gained recognition not only for its innovation and superior service but also for its culture of giving. By partnering with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the Ronald McDonald House Charities, and the Maryland Sponsor A Highway® Program, Thompson Creek is ensuring that they continue to give back to the community

For more information about Thompson Creek Window Company: https://www.thompsoncreek.com/

For more information about the Maryland Sponsor A Highway® Program visit: www.adoptahighway.com