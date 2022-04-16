Apex Manayunk Apartments Highlights Local Arts Festivals

Manayunk is just a bit northwest of downtown Philadelphia. It hugs the Schuylkill River with the Apex Manayunk Apartments situated on the small islet between the river and the main street. It’s located just south of the Wissahickon Valley Park, which is home to over 50 miles of trails and hiking to explore.

There’s no better way to stay healthy this holiday season than a brisk run or biking through this beautiful nature. It’s a great place to escape the daily hustle and bustle and end the year with a quiet contemplative moment.

What’s going on in the area?

Manayunk Mainstreet is home to several dozen shops, restaurants, and stores for both kids and adults. One can already see them getting ready for the holiday season with the Manayunk Gets Lit competition. Winners will be announced on December 16th and will be based on those areas that have the best holiday setup and cheer.

Don’t forget to bring the kids every Thursday night between 5 pm and 9 pm for the Jolly Trolly rides. No need to walk down the street if it’s too cold. There will also be special deals and events, as well as live music happening right on Main Street, so be sure to bring the whole family.

Maybe some are looking for a bit of competitive spirit this holiday season. That’s ok because, on December 11th, those that are interested can join the Rudolph Run as well. This 3 mile run along the canal will be a fundraiser to raise funds and donations for certain charities. There’s no better way to work out, stay competitive and help those in need with this event!

Head into the City

If that’s not enough for some, there’s always the option to head into Philadelphia which is chock full of holiday fun this season. Whether it’s heading to the Greater Philadelphia Expo for the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular with the family, or bringing in the New Year’s with fireworks, there’s something for everyone.

This year there are fireworks actually happening twice! Both are along the Delaware River and are happening at 6 pm and at the stroke of midnight into the New Year. This is a great way for those that have some young ones who want to enjoy the festivities and still stay within their bedtimes!

Whatever people want to do this season, there will always be someplace to enjoy a taste of the local flavor, a live event, or quiet contemplation. Apex Manayunk is a great location with plenty going on not only during this holiday but also year-round. So check back in frequently to make sure to get the highlights of all the local events that are happening locally as well as in the Greater Philadelphia area.

About Apex Manayunk

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, we feature modern 1, 2, and 3-bedroom loft style apartments and townhomes, many with dens. Our 2 and 3-bedroom townhomes have a fun and industrial feel. That’s because Apex Manayunk expertly blends three brand-new buildings with four historic textile mill structures to create one of the region’s most exciting luxury apartment communities.