Gift Of Life Marrow Registry To Host Donor Recruitment Drive For Woman Battling Leukemia In Dire Need Of Stem Cell Transplant



The recruitment event will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10:00 am  1:30 pm at Eggstravaganza 2022 located at the Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, 2905 Jog Rd., Greenacres, FL 33463.





Bradwell, who will be in attendance, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in December 2020. She doesnt have a matching donor in her family, causing her to turn to the community for support. Bradwell is of Haitian descent and her best chance of finding a match is with someone of similar ancestry. Her family is working with Gift of Life to encourage the Haitian community, in particular, to join in the effort to save her life.





To join the Gift of Life registry, donors simply swab the inside of their cheeks and complete a registration questionnaire. 18 to 35-year-olds who are in good health (the ideal demographic for successful transplants) are especially urged to attend and join.





Those unable to attend in person can request a swab kit to be delivered at home by visiting giftoflife.org/Rose. To hold a donor recruitment drive, email Traci Ackerman at tackerman ( @ ) giftoflife dot org dot





About Gift of Life Marrow Registry



Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that cures patients battling blood cancer, sickle cell and other life-threatening diseases by providing donors for marrow and stem cell transplants. Established in 1991 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., the international organization operates a vertically integrated 32,000 square foot facility housing its donor registry, apheresis collection facility and cellular therapy laboratory. Its newest division, Gift of Life Biologics, provides cell and gene therapy developers with allogeneically sourced cellular starting material for further manufacture of next generation biologics drugs. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org.

