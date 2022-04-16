Author Bruce Goldwell Releases New MG/YA Fantasy Novel



Enter the world of Merlin the Magician from his early days to that as a white-haired wizard and the most powerful magician ever to exist.





Merlin has his biggest challenge ever in Book V as he must complete a quest that is forced upon him by an evil Warlock. Aeem has been taken captive. In order to save her life, Merlin must complete the quest he is assigned before the next full moon.





The Dragon Keepers series teaches success principles via magic, mystery, and adventure.





Readers who loves dragon stories, fantasy creatures such as fairies, mermaids, elfs [elfins], etc. will enjoy the Dragon Keepers series.





Praise for The Dragin Keepers series:



“The Dragon Keepers series opens up a world of childlike fantasy filled with good and evil, man and elfin, dragons and beasts and takes you on a seamless journey from one volume to the next. This is definitely a book/series to be shared with your children, or as in my case grandchildren and bask in the awe and excitement in their young eyes as they realize the beauty and good that can be, and how it always overcomes the ugliness and evil of the world that is.”  Cindy Smith, Reader





“Bruce Goldwell creates a world of mists and dragons beyond space and time…a world of the imagination. Merlin and Aeem become real to us…we feel their emotions, experience their visions.”Never see another as being less than you…” There’s wisdom here from an author who really knows how to tell a story…more wisdom in the first few pages than is found in most books today.” – Howard Lipman, Reader



Book Information:



Dragon Keepers V: WARLOCK



by Bruce Goldwell



Published: March 30, 2022



ISBN: 979-8443042558 (pb)



ISBN: 979-8443057545 (hc)



Pages: 206





View the entire series at http://www.brucegoldwell.com

