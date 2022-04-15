SIREN Living Continues U.S. Product Launch of Health Supplements for Men and Women

SIREN Living, a wellness brand that makes SIREN for women and MAN Plus dietary supplements, plans to follow up with some of the most sought-after retailers after participating in last month’s ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program.”

“We are already on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com, but we want to increase our retail distribution network this year,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “Now that we have received feedback from the buyers, who represent large and small retail chains in the country, our team will follow up and provide them with any additional information and samples they may need to make a decision.”

Robinson said the timing of the ECRM event coincides with record numbers of American consumers taking dietary supplements.

“Instead of taking generic multivitamins, we have developed supplements that address each gender’s specific needs,” said Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “We know there is a difference between men and women, so we developed SIREN Vitality and Wellness and MAN Plus: Health and Vitality.”

Both Robinson and Culbertson said men and women are more concerned today about their health because of COVID-19.

“Everyone wants to be healthy. Everyone wants to look great,” Robinson and Culbertson said. “SIREN and MAN Plus help men and women achieve these goals.”

Retail buyers attending the ECRM event represented both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce websites.

Walmart.com and OneLavi.com offer several MAN PLUS and SIREN supplements, but all six products are expected to be online shortly:

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality , which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for men who love a great-looking tan.

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness , a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus , which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements just for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.