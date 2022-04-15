Alli Fitz Like You’ve Never Seen Her: New Single – “How I Like It”

Alli Fitz is a singer, songwriter, and social media influencer residing in sunny Los Angeles, California. From a young age, she has always been drawn to music and began creating her own at eight years old dancing and singing in her parent’s basement. Alli, who is known for her viral videos on social media, is now breaking out in the music industry with her newest single, “How I Like It.” Amassing an audience of over 7.5 Million+, Alli Fitz is here to take the music industry by storm with her infectious personality and incredible talent.

“How I Like It” is edgy and sensual and portrays a darker side of Alli Fitz. Her dynamic career revamp has been spearheaded by her long-time creative partner and Manager, Adrian “Auidi” Vazquez. Written by Adrian “Auidi” Vazquez, Jennifer Claude, and Alli, How I Like It features moody background synths with an upbeat trap rhythm. Her lyrics speak of lust and temptation as she explores her newfound artistry. This track was produced by NOGXNRE producers Adrian Chafer and Griffin Jarosinski. Stephen “Randalldiditt” Randall Mixed and Mastered the song, while Christina Davis and Adrian “Auidi” Vazquez directed the music video.

Close sources in the music industry say this is just the beginning for Ali Fitz as she continues growing her reach in the music space. In early 2022, Alli signed her first record and distribution deal with ONErpm, a global music distribution company. So will we be getting an Alli Fitz Album? I guess we have to wait and see. For now, follow Alli Fitz on all social media platforms, subscribe to her youtube, and stream and share her new music.

