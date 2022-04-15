Nautilus Launches New “ZizZazz” Energy Drink



ZizZazz has fostered a number of relationships with celebrity partners. Multi-platinum and Grammy award winning recording artist Nelly, and best-selling singer and actor, Jesse McCartney were recently announced as co-owners of the company. Additional partners include professional baseball players Frank Thomas, Reed Johnson, Josh Towers, Dave Riske, and Aaron Rowand; professional football players Archie Griffin and Clyde Evans; professional heavyweight boxer Tye Fields; and professional surfer and recording artist Josh Mohr. The celebrity partners serve as spokespersons for ZizZazz, in press and public appearances, and in both television and radio ads.





The flagship product for ZizZazz is the ZizZazZ Explosive Energy Mix, a convenient and healthy vitamin energy supplement. The product, which is fortified with essential A, B, C, D and E vitamins, green tea, rhodiola, and ginseng, provides an energy kick with each of its four fruit flavors: Pomegranate Mango, Lemon Raspberry, Tangerine, and Cherry Lime. Also in ZizZazZs lineup of products is the Explosive Workout Mix, which combines the ingredients of ZizZazZ Explosive Energy Mix with Arginine, Creatine and Glutamine to make an exceptional workout supplement that promotes muscle growth, gives energy during workouts, and speeds up recovery after workouts. Kidz ZazZ is a great tasting childrens vitamin mix that has no sugar and zero calories, and contains all the vitamins children need. Kidz Zazz comes in Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi Strawberry, and Berry Berry.





About ZizZazz



ZizZazz Explosive Energy Mix, packaged in a convenient and portable single-serving stick, comes in four great tasting flavors. Outselling other energy drinks and shots, ZizZazz is quickly becoming the energy mix of choice due to the take anywhere convenience of the packaging for the customer. ZizZazz tastes amazing, gives all-day energy with less than 1g of sugar, 20 calories per stick, without the crash that consumers experience from most other energy drinks. ZizZazz is loaded with vitamins A, B1, B3, B5, B12, C, D and E, as well as ginseng, green tea extracts, and rhodiola rosea.





