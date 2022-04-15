AGENT511 Joins the RapidSOS Partner Network and is Now RapidSOS Ready

AGENT511, a leading cloud communications provider of text and multimedia solutions for public safety, today announced a partnership with RapidSOS – the world’s first emergency platform that links critical, life-saving data to 911 in an emergency. With this partnership, AGENT511 also joins the RapidSOS Partner Network, a community of RapidSOS Ready public safety software companies that deliver their product offerings through RapidSOS Portal to unify public safety tools and resources onto one platform. This joint solution will provide emergency first responders with the ability to access AGENT511 TEXTBLUE text and multimedia content within RapidSOS Portal. As a RapidSOS Ready company, AGENT511 can now provide faster, data-enriched emergency response to its Emergency Communications Center (ECC) customers.

Today, location accuracy in emergency response has improved thanks to next generation 911 technologies. However, telecommunicators in the U.S. and around the world often still have to rely on the limited information a phone call can provide to gather additional context around an incident. This can result in first responders arriving on scene under-informed and an overuse of valuable dispatching resources.

For the past ten years, the innovative AGENT511 TEXTBLUE platform has been live at leading public safety agencies across North America and continues to expand situational awareness with automated language translation for up to 15 of the most popular languages, as well as recorded and streamed multimedia content. Now with AGENT511 TEXTBLUE embedded into RapidSOS Portal, ECCs will have a seamless interface for managing text-to-911 and text-from-911 requests for service. AGENT511 will also assist with carrier and system provisioning.

“AGENT511 has a track record of bringing life-saving technology and innovation to public safety,” said Jessica Reed, Vice President of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS. “Working to transform emergency response requires a partnership approach, and we continuously look for industry leaders such as AGENT511 to integrate with RapidSOS Portal and join the RapidSOS Partner Network.”

“We are thrilled to integrate TEXTBLUE with RapidSOS, the leading clearinghouse of location and additional data for public safety,” said Jay Malin, ENP, Managing Director at AGENT511. “Together, we deliver upon our core objectives to expedite accurate dispatch by providing dispatchers with timely access to relevant location, text, and multimedia information.”

The RapidSOS and AGENT511 solution is now available to Emergency Communication Centers with access to the RapidSOS Portal. To learn more about how your ECC can leverage this solution, visit: www.rapidsos.com/agent511.

About AGENT511

AGENT511 TEXTBLUE ESRP platform delivers seamless text and multimedia workflows for the largest (and smallest) public safety agencies. It is integrated with the leading text control centers (TCC) as well as commercial and private carrier SMS/MMS multimedia gateways for US and International markets. TEXTBLUE incorporates Next-Generation 9-1-1 and modern web interfaces to deliver communications to call handling, CAD, and recorders. In addition, the platform is coupled with a number of differentiating features such as text back, language translation, natural language triage, and streaming video.

To learn more about our leading customer and citizen engagement software, visit www.agent511.com.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 400M connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,200 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 165 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

To learn more about our technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

