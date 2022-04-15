1 National Bestselling Authors Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster release the 2nd Edition of their book



ABOUT THE BOOK



Are you looking for a way to leave a lasting legacy? This how-to, story starter, guide, and journal, is the perfect tool to help you write your life story and leave a lasting impression on those who read it. With over 50 guided questions organized into sections about your childhood years, teen years, young adulthood, and later years, this journal will help you track your life history and discover hidden aspects of yourself.





ABOUT THE AUTHORS



Jenn Foster and Melanie Johnson have been writing, publishing, and marketing books since 2015. They have helped over 200 authors become published by working with them to write their book, publish it, and distribute it everywhere books are sold. They also help market the authors work through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to reach readers around the world.





Jenn Foster and Melanie Johnson are the power duo behind Elite Online Publishing which specializes in helping authors get their books into print and onto e-readers like Kindle or Nook. They work with high-level business owners and authors on a personal, one on one basis. Together they combine their expertise in helping entrepreneurs build their businesses and coach some of the world’s top experts to achieve massive success with their books.





Both Jenn Foster and Melanie Johnson were on the Wall Street Journal & USA Today bestseller lists. Each has been an honored guest and panelist at many conferences around the country. They broadcast a weekly Podcast: Elite Expert Insider on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.





ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING



This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, a Global Publishing House:



Write, Publish & Market Your Book to Build Your Business & Brand. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their books, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling your story.

