Vice President greets people on the occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Meshadi, Vaishkhadi and Bahag Bihu





The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people of the nation on the occasion of upcoming festivals of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Meshadi, Vaishkhadi and Bahag Bihu.









I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of ‘Vaisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Meshadi, Vaishkhadi and Bahag Bihu’.





Traditionally associated with the harvest season, these festivals celebrate the vitality and abundance of nature. They represent the richness and the diversity of Indian culture and are a true reflection of our civilizational values of harmonious co-existence with nature and all living things.





May these festivals bring peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives.









‘वैशाखी, विशु, पुथंडु, मसादी, वैशाखादि और बोहाग बिहू‘ के शुभ अवसर पर अपने सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।





फसल कटाई से जुड़े ये त्योहार, पारंपरिक रूप से प्रकृति की जीवंतता और समृद्वि के उत्सव के रूप में मनाये जाते हैं। ये पर्व भारतीय संस्कृति की समृद्ध और विविधता को भी प्रतिबिंबित करते हैं और अखिल जीव–जगत के साथ सामंजस्यपूर्ण, सौहार्दपूर्ण सह–अस्तित्व के हमारे सभ्यतागत मूल्यों को अभिव्यक्ति देते हैं।





ये त्योहार हमारे देश में शांति, सौहार्द, समृद्धि और खुशहाली लाएँ, यही मेरी शुभकामना है।









