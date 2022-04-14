Vice President greets people on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti





The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people of the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.





Following is the full text of the message:





I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Mahavir Jayanti’.





One of the most illustrious spiritual Gurus of ancient India, Bhagwan Mahavir epitomized the virtues of truth, compassion and non-violence. Through his teachings and austere lifestyle, he inspired the people to be merciful and lead a moral and principled life. His philosophy of ‘Anekantavad’ (many-sidedness) signifies our civilizational values of plurality and tolerance.





On this auspicious occasion, let us remember the life and words of Mahavir Swami and commit ourselves to building a peaceful, harmonious and just society.





Following is the Hindi text of the message:





‘महावीर जयंती’ के पुनीत अवसर पर अपने सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।





प्राचीन भारत के प्रतिष्ठित आध्यात्मिक गुरुओं में से एक भगवान महावीर सत्य, करुणा और अहिंसा के प्रतीक थे। जिन्होंने अपनी शिक्षा और संयमित जीवन-शैली के माध्यम से लोगों को करुणाशील होने के लिए प्रेरित किया और एक सात्विक जीवन की राह दिखाई। ‘अनेकांतवाद’ का उनका दर्शन, बहुलता और सहिष्णुता के हमारे सांस्कृतिक मूल्यों को रेखांकित करता है।





आइए, इस पावन अवसर पर हम भगवान महावीर के जीवन और उनकी वाणी का स्मरण करें और स्वयं को एक शांतिपूर्ण, सौहार्दपूर्ण और न्यायपूर्ण समाज के निर्माण के लिए प्रतिबद्ध करें।





*****





MS/RK









(Release ID: 1816486)

Visitor Counter : 306





















