Pirelli: Shareholders’ Meeting Called for 18 May 2022

Milan – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, April 13, 2022







Pirelli & C. S.p.A. today called  in ordinary session  a Shareholders Meeting in Milan at the Notary Office Marchetti, Via Agnello 18, at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday 18 May in sole call.





As well as resolutions regarding the approval of the 2021 Financial statements and the allocation of the result and dividend distribution, the Shareholders Meeting will be called to approve the remuneration policy with regard to 2022, express itself through an advisory vote on compensation paid in 2021 and approve, stating that part of the incentive is linked to a Total Shareholder Return objective, the adoption of the monetary incentive plan for the 3-year period 2022-2024 (LTI 22-24) earmarked for the group management in general and linked to the targets of the Strategic Plan 2021-2022|2025. The Shareholders Meeting will also be called to approve the mechanisms for the eventual adjustment of the sole quantification of the targets included in monetary incentive plans for the 3-year periods 2020-2022 and 2021-2023, in line with the remuneration policy with regard to 2022





The Shareholders Meeting will also include the presentation of the Report on the Responsible Management of the Value Chain and the annual Report on corporate governance and share ownership.





On the same date as publication of the notice of call, the Company has made the proposed resolutions and documentation relative to the items on the agenda available to the public at the Company headquarters in Milan at Viale Piero e Alberto Pirelli 25, Borsa Italiana S.p.A, via the eMarket Storage authorized storage mechanism (emarketstorage.com) and the Company website www.pirelli.com.





How the Shareholders Meeting will be conducted





With the aim of avoiding the risks associated with Covid-19, the Company has chosen the option of providing that the interventions of those with the right to vote at the Shareholders Meeting will take place exclusively through the Appointed Representative without physical participation by those with the right to be there. For any additional information about the Shareholders Meeting, please refer to the notification and indications on the Company website in the section dedicated to the event.