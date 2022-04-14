Hong Kong – Third dose Sinovac vaccine booking arrangements for children aged 3 to 11

Third dose Sinovac vaccine booking arrangements for children aged 3 to 11 *************************************************************************



The Government announced today (April 13) that, for children aged 3 to 11 who had already received two doses of Sinovac vaccine for three months, their parents or guardians can make online reservations for the children to receive the third dose of Sinovac vaccine starting from 8am tomorrow (April 14).







Meanwhile, persons aged 60 or above who have received three doses of the Sinovac vaccine or the BioNTech vaccine can also make online reservations starting from 8am tomorrow to receive the fourth vaccine dose at least three months after their last dose.







The designated website of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme has made respective updates. Children aged 3 to 11 receiving the Sinovac vaccine must bring along a consent form signed by their parents on the date of vaccination and must be accompanied by their parents or guardians in person when receiving vaccination. The consent form can be downloaded from the website (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk/pdf/Consent_Form_for_COVID19_Vaccination_ENG.pdf).







The Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases and the Scientific Committee on Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases (JSC) under the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health, joined by the Chief Executive’s expert advisory panel (EAP) has previously published the updated consensus interim recommendations. The JSC-EAP recommended children (aged 5 to 11) to receive either two doses of BioNTech vaccine at least eight weeks apart; or three doses of Sinovac vaccine (for children aged 3 to 11) with the first two doses given 28 days apart, followed by a third dose at least three months later.







Details of the interim recommendations are available at the CHP’s website: www.chp.gov.hk/files/pdf/consensus_interim_recommendations_on_the_use_of_covid19_vaccines_in_hong_kong_6_apr.pdf.

