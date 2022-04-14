Hong Kong – Extension of BioNTech vaccination service at Sham Shui Po District Health Centre

Extension of BioNTech vaccination service at Sham Shui Po District Health Centre ********************************************************************************



The Food and Health Bureau announced today (April 13) that, in view of the prevailing epidemic situation and the public demand for COVID-19 vaccination, the Sham Shui Po District Health Centre (DHC) will extend its BioNTech vaccination service up till May 22 to enable the public to get vaccinated as early as possible for protecting themselves and those around them, as well as to meet the adjusted vaccination requirements of the Vaccine Pass.







The Sham Shui Po DHC is located at 201A, 2/F, Mei Hei House, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon. The DHC operates from 9am to 6pm daily. Eligible persons aged 12 or above can make an appointment for receiving the BioNTech vaccine via the designated website of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk). There is no same-day ticket arrangement at the DHC.







Vaccination is the most effective measure to stop the spread of the virus and prevent severe cases, hospitalisation and death. Members of the public are encouraged to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

