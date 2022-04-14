Breastfeeding Clinic Open House Offers Area Professionals the Opportunity to Collaborate for More Comprehensive Family Care

My Pure Delivery Professional Open House

6217 Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 100, Plano, Texas 75093

Thursday, April 21, 2022, 4-8 p.m.

My Pure Delivery Breastfeeding Clinic is hosting a professional open house on Thursday, April 21 from 4-8 p.m. at their newly opened location in Plano. They hope to welcome practitioners including childbirth workers and pediatric, women’s health, and postpartum care providers to build connections to create more comprehensive care for families. As in-network providers with most major insurance companies, My Pure Delivery makes specialized lactation care accessible to more families in their communities. During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the clinic, meet with My Pure Delivery staff including founder and CEO Diba Tillery, and learn more about how the services provided by My Pure Delivery can complement providers’ existing services. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

My Pure Delivery has had great success partnering with local practitioners in the Austin area and looks forward to making the same quality of connections in DFW. The company believes that strong relationships and communication between health professionals are integral components of providing the highest level of care to the families that they serve. My Pure Delivery can be a resource for families through all stages of infant feeding from prenatal education, beginning breastfeeding, returning to work, and weaning. By partnering with prenatal, pediatric, and postpartum care providers, they are able to help families access a more robust array of services.

My Pure Delivery Breastfeeding Clinic provides help and support to new and expectant parents through private lactation (breastfeeding) consultations, prenatal and postpartum classes, support groups and hospital grade breast pump rentals. Their team of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs), breastfeeding educators, and support staff are committed to providing the highest level of care to families in a time of transition. Services are currently offered in person at two clinics (a DFW-area clinic located in Plano and an Austin-area clinic located in Cedar Park) and virtually through a HIPAA secure telehealth platform. Expanding online lactation services in 2020 has allowed them to see patients nationwide.

Media Contact:

Jessica Katrompas

972-842-9500