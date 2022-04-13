Passionpreneur Publishing is proud to announce that Dr. Sweta Adatia has started the journey of becoming an author

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Apr 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – About The Book

Scientifically based informed choice of career is an antidote to wishful thinking for career success. Life design is determined by brain design claims Dr. Sweta Adatia, a Neuroscientist whose own career is an exemplary example of the application of this science. The book is facilitating career decisions for young high school goers, post-college students, and confused adults through cutting-edge Neuroscience fundamentals proposed by her.

Once released, the book will be available in print format in the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East; and the e-book will have a distribution from more than 70 online partners serving readers across the globe. About The Author:

Dr. Sweta Adatia is an accomplished Neurologist trained in India, Canada & Cambridge, UK. She has worked on five continents. MyBrainDesign was born with the vision to allow each person to work in alignment with their own brain’s thinking preferences. She believes in optimizing the potential for self so that the benefit can be percolated to the nation and the world at large.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as few as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise in the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

Passionpreneur Publishing team is looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs, experts, and leaders in achieving their dream of becoming international authors in the coming few months.

