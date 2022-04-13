Partnerships for Impact runs a social media outreach program to help highlight climate change













New Delhi, Delhi Apr 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – This world health day, Partnerships for Impact ran a social media campaign focusing on climate change and how it affects our health.

The social media outreach covered platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. They also released a detailed blog written by one of their founders, CK Mishra, Former Secretary, Government Of India.

In the blog post titled “Don’t ignore the alarm bells”, CK Mishra talks about how climate change is and will keep affecting other aspects of lives. If this climate crisis remains unchecked, it will bring the end of life as we know it. We have already seen a rise in water-borne diseases, increasingly toxic air quality, Water shortage, and its disproportionate impact on women.

The time to hit snooze on this crisis has gone. Read the blog post to learn more.











