KAILASA Madurai – the oldest Hindu papal state and monastic kingdom continuously feeds the thousands of thronging devotees on Chithirai Peruvizha celebrations

The flag hoisting ceremony held on April 5th, 2022 at Adi Kailasa, Bengaluru, India, officially inaugurated the start of this year’s Chithirai Peruvizha. The festivities will continue until April 16, 2022.

For the past several years during this 10-day festival, KAILASA Madurai has been committed to continuously serve Annadhaan (free organic food distribution) to the thousands of devotees thronging the festivities.

The auspicious divine wedding of Devi Meenakshi with Lord Sundareshwara, the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, will take place on April 14th. This date also coincides with the Tamil New Year. On these most auspicious celebrations The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam will be gracing us with His live presence virtually and delivering the Presidential Address.

Devi Meenakshi was the powerful Empress who ruled the whole Pandhya Kingdom from the Madurai Headquarters, giving a superconscious breakthrough to the planet. The Pandya Kingdom, upon housing such powerful beings as Devi Meenakshi Herself, served as a hub of an enlightenment ecosystem, which is still persisting to date.

The KAILASA Madurai preserves the blueprint of this enlightenment ecosystem through the sacred lineage of pontiffs. The chosen emissaries of Lord Paramashiva and Paramashivashakti, the pontiffs (Guru Mahasannidhanams) are the direct embodiments of Lord Paramashiva.

The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam was coronated as the 293th pontiff of KAILASA Madurai (also known as Kailasa’s Shyamalapeetha Sarvajnapeetham). KAILASA is a reflection of the grand happening of the empire of Shyamalapeetham.

