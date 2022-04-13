FlipBuilder Provides Superior Professional Flipbook Software

When it comes to professional flipbook software, FlipBuilder has cornered the market with its suite of products that cater to the different needs of users everywhere. Flipbooks have become an increasingly popular way to present data digitally. And while flipbook software is available all over the internet, FlipBuilder stands out among the rest with its advanced features. It allows persons to choose a package based on their needs without paying for features that they’ll never use. And there are plans available for individual as well as collaborative use.

FlipBuilder offers Flip PDF Plus, Flip PDF Plus Pro, and Flip PDF Plus Corporate. Purchase of any of these plans gives users the ability to quickly and easily convert PDF files to interactive HTML5-based flipbooks, several pre-designed layout templates, and numerous options for publishing and sharing their flipbooks both online and offline. The flipbook software features attractive page-turning effects and sound and can be used for any type of publication from training documents to marketing and other business applications.

The Pro edition of FlipBuilder’s flipbook software lets users include dynamic multimedia such as audio, YouTube and Vimeo videos, images, hyperlinks, animations, and trigger events to their flipbooks. This adds a greater dimension to publications and gives readers a more immersive viewing experience. The Corporate version comes with all the features of the other plans along with additional corporate templates and a year of free online hosting service. This version is ideal for large teams that need to work collaboratively as a single license code can be used on up to ten computers with the same OS.

This flipbook software converts PDF files at high speeds. It even features batch convert – conversion of several PDFs at once to save time and effort. They can either be converted to a single flipbook or a different flipbook for each PDF. Flipbooks can be published as HTML files, EXE, APP, APK, or WordPress plug-ins. The flipbook software optimizes them for viewing on different-sized screens. And the privacy and security of flipbooks are guaranteed – creators can add passwords or set up authorized user lists to prevent unwanted viewing or downloading of their flipbooks.

“Our flipbook software was built to be simply the best,” says Fermi Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder.

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.