Non-Profit Global Cancer Institute Names Carolyn Ricci as Executive Director

Experienced women’s health advocate joins to accelerate programs for underserved cancer patients

WOODBURY, Conn. – April 11, 2022 – PRLog — Global Cancer Institute (GCI), focused on improving survival rates for underserved cancer patients worldwide, announced today that it has appointed Carolyn Ricci as Executive Director. Ricci succeeds Founder Dr. Paul Goss, FRCP, MB BCh, PhD, who recently stepped back after founding and leading the organization since its inception in 2013. As Executive Director, Ricci will oversee all GCI operations, including strategy, program, impact, growth and fundraising.

“GCI is in great hands with Carolyn,” said Dr. Goss. “She’s a strong and capable leader who has, over the course of her career, demonstrated great vision and the ability to build teams and execute. I’m thrilled that she’s taking the reins and leading GCI into the future.”

Ricci was most recently Director of Development at the Melanoma Research Alliance. Prior to that, she was Director, Programs of the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade leading strategy, grantmaking, and programmatic operations and overseeing up to $40 million in annual giving aimed at improving breast cancer outcomes and reducing disparities in survival rates.

“I am excited to welcome Carolyn to the GCI team. She has deep expertise in women’s health, and we are confident that she is the right person to continue GCI’s growth in this space,” said Paul Damp, President, GCI Board of Trustees. “Carolyn’s ability to create connections and consensus with leaders across the oncology field and drive meaningful interventions to help patients overcome barriers to accessing care make her a great fit to lead this special organization.”

“I had the tremendous honor to work closely with Dr. Goss earlier in my career at Avon and have been a long-time admirer of GCI’s programs and impact,” said Ricci. “It is a privilege to now contribute to these efforts and advance work addressing the urgent need for cancer care assistance in resource-limited countries.”

GCI is known for its focus on developing countries, where cancer death rates are double those in the U.S. Its primary programs are:

Global Tumor Boards which aim to improve patterns of clinical care broadly by providing opportunities for physicians and oncologists in developing countries to connect directly to U.S. physicians via videoconference to discuss challenging cancer cases and ask advice. Participants hail from more than 30 countries each year, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Pakistan and Philippines.

Patient Navigation Programs to help cancer patients in low resource hospital systems to overcome barriers to receiving care. Patient Navigators help patients better navigate their diagnosis and the health system, including help finding physicians, accessing insurance benefits, booking treatment and follow-up appointments, and understanding their diagnosis and treatment plan.

Scholars and Fellows Program which offers scholarship opportunities to allow early career doctors to come to U.S. based cancer centers and acquire skills and information to better serve patients in their home countries. Over the years, GCI has cultivated a significant asset in its network of global ambassadors, who are now shaping the practice of oncology in their home institutions and countries.

About Global Cancer Institute

Global Cancer Institute (http://globalcancerinstitute.org/) (GCI) is focused on improving survival rates for underserved cancer patients worldwide. Today, cancer death rates in developing countries are double those in the U.S. – GCI is working to close that gap.