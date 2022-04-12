For the first time in 11 years, the number of domestic patent filing surpasses the number of international patent filing in India during Jan-Mar 2022





India achieved yet another milestone in context of IP innovation ecosystem, wherein for the first time in the last 11 years, the number of domestic patent filing has surpassed the number of international patent filing at Indian patent office in the Quarter Jan-Mar 2022 i.e. of the total 19796 patent applications filed, 10706 were filed by Indian applicants against 9090 by non-Indian applicants. This is represented as under:













Graph: Quarter-wise patent applications filed by Indian applicant vis-à-vis non-Indian applicant.









The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal appreciated the consistent efforts made by DPIIT on strengthening the IPR regime in India by fostering innovation, and reducing compliance burden. The coordinated effort by DPIIT and IP office has led to increased IP awareness among all strata of society. These efforts have on one hand led to increase in the number of IPR filings, on the other hand has reduced the pendency of patent application at IP offices. He also mentioned that this will take India a step closer to the India’s ambitious target of being in the top 25 nations of Global Innovation Index.





Some of the key initiatives taken by the Government over the years that has bolstered India’s IP regime includes fee concessions like 10% rebate on online filing, 80% fee concession for Start-ups, Small Entities and educational institutions, and provisions on expedited examination for Startups and MSMEs along with other categories



The cornerstone laid down by National IPR policy and the efforts made by the Government has transpired into the following achievements for India:





Filing of patents have increased from 42763 in 2014-15 to 66440 in 2021-22, more that 50% increase in a span of 7 years

Nearly five times increase in grant of patents in 2021-22 (30,074) as compared to 2014-15 ( 5978)

Reduction in Time of patent examination from 72 months in Dec 2016 to 5-23 months at present, for different technological areas

India’s ranking in Global Innovation Index has increased to 46th in 2021 (+35 ranks) as compared to from 81st in 2015-16













Graph: filing and grant of patent applications over the years





*******





AM/PK/MS









(Release ID: 1815852)

Visitor Counter : 1340





















