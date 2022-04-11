Vice President calls for greater participation of private sector in strengthening health infrastructure





The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasised the need for greater private sector participation in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in India. Noting that catering to India’s healthcare needs is a stupendous task, he called upon the private sector to complement the government efforts and take “medical profession and allied activities as a mission”.





Inaugurating the new Mahajan Imaging facility in Safdarjung Development Area in New Delhi, Shri Naidu said that making world-class health infrastructure and diagnostics accessible to people is the need of the hour. Shri Naidu said that high-standard diagnostics will enable doctors to diagnose more accurately and make safer interventions.





Highlighting the worrying trend of increasing non-communicable diseases in India, Shri Naidu urged the medical fraternity in the private sector to create awareness among people, particularly the youth, on the dangers posed by a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits. Shri Naidu appealed to the people to shun a sedentary lifestyle and adopt a healthy way of living.





Shri Naidu said the COVID pandemic and rapidly changing climate “teach us many lessons about our habits and way of life”. He called for spending more time in the lap of nature and to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.





The Vice President complimented the management of the Mahajan Imaging for their efforts in coming up with an advanced diagnostic facility. Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Managing Director of Mahajan Imaging, Smt. Ritu Mahajan, Executive Director and other dignitaries were present during the event.





