PM calls Madhavpur Mela a unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared a clip from Mann Ki Baat awhere he elaborated on Madhavpur Mela as unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy.
The Prime Minister tweeted:
“As the Madhavpur Mela commences, sharing what I said during last month’s #MannKiBaat about this unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy.”
The Prime Minister also shared a tweet of Gujarat tourism emphasizing the theme and joyful spirit of the mela.
As the Madhavpur Mela commences, sharing what I said during last month’s #MannKiBaat about this unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy. pic.twitter.com/6j8SWGMUJq
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022
The milieu of the cultures of the west and northeast is celebrated with the divine marriage of Shri Krishna & Rukmini Devi. Be there to experience the joyful spirit, the grandeur, and the spirituality manifested through the majestic Madhavpur Mela! pic.twitter.com/vbldyKjcvv
— Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) April 8, 2022
