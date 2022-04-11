PM calls Madhavpur Mela a unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared a clip from Mann Ki Baat awhere he elaborated on Madhavpur Mela as unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy.





The Prime Minister tweeted:





“As the Madhavpur Mela commences, sharing what I said during last month’s #MannKiBaat about this unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy.”





The Prime Minister also shared a tweet of Gujarat tourism emphasizing the theme and joyful spirit of the mela.









As the Madhavpur Mela commences, sharing what I said during last month’s #MannKiBaat about this unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy. pic.twitter.com/6j8SWGMUJq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022



The milieu of the cultures of the west and northeast is celebrated with the divine marriage of Shri Krishna & Rukmini Devi. Be there to experience the joyful spirit, the grandeur, and the spirituality manifested through the majestic Madhavpur Mela! pic.twitter.com/vbldyKjcvv — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) April 8, 2022

*************









DS









(Release ID: 1815391)

Visitor Counter : 748











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Hindi



,







Marathi



,







Manipuri



,







Bengali



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













