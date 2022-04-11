PM calls Madhavpur Mela a unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared a clip from Mann Ki Baat awhere he elaborated on Madhavpur Mela as unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy.


The Prime Minister tweeted:


“As the Madhavpur Mela commences, sharing what I said during last month’s #MannKiBaat about this unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy.”


The Prime Minister also shared a tweet of Gujarat tourism emphasizing the theme and joyful spirit of the mela.




As the Madhavpur Mela commences, sharing what I said during last month’s #MannKiBaat about this unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy. pic.twitter.com/6j8SWGMUJq

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022



The milieu of the cultures of the west and northeast is celebrated with the divine marriage of Shri Krishna & Rukmini Devi. Be there to experience the joyful spirit, the grandeur, and the spirituality manifested through the majestic Madhavpur Mela! pic.twitter.com/vbldyKjcvv

— Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) April 8, 2022

