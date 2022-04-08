Canada – Investments under Federal Pathway help healing efforts for MMIWG families and survivors

April 6, 2022 — Ottawa, Ontario, Traditional Unceded Algonquin Territory — Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Everyone has a role to play in ending violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Canada. The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People (Federal Pathway), outlines the Government of Canada’s work with partners to advance solutions that will support families and survivors, and address the root-causes of violence, which is part of the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

The Calls for Justice 3.7, 5.6 and 17.20 in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls called upon all governments to provide ongoing, accessible and culturally relevant healing programs and support for children, survivors and family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people amongst other things.

The Support for the Wellbeing of Families and Survivors of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People Contribution Program is one such initiative to respond to these Calls. Budget 2021 allocated $12.5 million over 5 years, beginning in 2021-22, and $2.5 million ongoing, to support Indigenous-led projects that assist with the healing of Indigenous family members and survivors.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced that the first year of program funding, over $2.5 million, has now been invested in 20 Indigenous organizations for healing projects to help families and survivors of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Examples of projects include:

The Liard Aboriginal Women’s Society project, called Remembering and Celebrating the Lives of MMIWG2S+ Peoples, that will rematriate traditional practices by commemorating and celebrating the lives of lost loved ones through potlatches and memorial feasts.

The All Nations Hope project, the Healing and Strengthening Indigenous Sisters and 2 Spirits Program, that will provide one-on-one counselling by professionals and group healing circles led by counselors, Indigenous Elders and knowledge weavers.

Tungasuvvingat Inuit’s Najakulugiit (Beautiful Sisters) Project, which will provide programming and services for families affected by the tragedy of MMIWG2S, including providing social supports, engaging in cultural activities, sharing knowledge and skills, speaking Inuktitut, meeting with Elders, receiving teachings, and organizing community gatherings.

Métis Nation Ontario’s Healing Journey Program, which will ensure that Métis women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals, families and Métis communities receive specialised support and access to appropriate cultural and community resources, including trauma-informed mental health professionals who specialize in working with Métis families and victims of violence targeting MMIWG2S.

The program was launched as part of the ongoing commitments under the Federal Pathway–an evergreen document that will continue to be adapted to address this ongoing violence.

“These 20 Indigenous organizations are positioned to make a real difference to the wellbeing of families and survivors, who are at the centre of our efforts to address this national tragedy. Supporting Indigenous-led programs is vital to help restore the cultures and traditions that are so essential to individual healing.”

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

“The National Family and Survivors Circle is encouraged by these investments towards healing and wellness supports for MMIWG families, survivors of gender-based violence, and Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. MMIWG families, survivors of gender-based violence, and Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people must be central in the development and evaluation of these tools and supports. We look forward to seeing the outcomes of these critical resources.”

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz

Chair, National Family and Survivors Circle