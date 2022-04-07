Status of Jobs in Manufacturing Sector





As per the Economic Survey Reports, estimated employment in Manufacturing Sector in India was 5.7 crore in 2017-18, 6.12 crore in 2018-19 which was further increased to 6.24 crore in 2019-20.





Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour & Employment conducts Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) as part of All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey for establishments having 10 or more workers. As per the results of the first round for the period April to June 2021, employment increased to 3.08 crore (approximately) in the nine selected sectors of the economy against a total of 2.37 crores, as reported in the sixth Economic Census (2013-14) reflecting an overall growth of 29% and 22% for the Manufacturing Sector.





The above data indicates an increasing trend of employment in manufacturing sector.





National Manufacturing Policy notified by Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2011 identifies employment intensive industries like textiles and garments, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery and food processing etc. as special focus attention sectors. The policy provides special attention for small scale industries as they offer employment opportunities both for self-employment and jobs across diverse geographies.





Keeping in view India’s vision of becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’ and to enhance India’s Manufacturing Capabilities and Exports, an outlay of INR 1.97 lakh crore has been announced in Union Budget 2021-22 for Production-Linked Incentive (PLI ) schemes for selected key sectors for a period of 5 years starting from fiscal year (FY) 2021- 22.





To boost domestic manufacturing, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has taken a number of measures including setting up of world class infrastructure by developing nodes across various Industrial Corridors; formulation of National Master Plan on multimodal connectivity infrastructure; implementation of Industrial development schemes for North-East States, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to boost industrialization in the industrially backward and hilly States; for start ups, setting up a Fund of Funds and Seed Fund to build up a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship; Development of industrial information system for improving availability of industrial land and amendment in Public Procurement Rules to enhance minimum local content.





This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.









******





BY/IG









(Release ID: 1814547)

Visitor Counter : 164

























