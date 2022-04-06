Glyphic Launches NFT Project To Bring Street Culture Into The Digital Age



Glyphic NFT is a strategic partnership between graffiti art industry leaders Alan Ket and Allison Freidin, co-founders of the Museum of Graffiti, David Goldberg, an early web3 adopter and a managing partner at Alpaca VC, an early to mid-stage fund focusing on web3, prop-tech, and consumer, and Ania Goldberg, a brand and marketing strategist experienced in working with both established brands and start-up companies in the fashion, beauty, CPG, and non-profit sectors.





“At our core, the Museum of Graffiti has always been about accelerating and amplifying artist’ businesses and, in so doing, changing their lives,” said Alan Ket, Co-Founder of the Museum of Graffiti. “The metaverse provides even more opportunities for our artist growth, and we have big plans to help them take advantage of that in myriad ways. This new partnership with Glyphic will enable us to be the bridge from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 for our artist partners, as well as easily bring new metaverse-ready art to mobile collectors worldwide.





French graffiti and tattoo artist FUZI will be the first drop with an initial presale starting on April 1, 2022 and the public mint will occur on April 20, 2022. Fuzi’s works bring to life his tattoo style. Bold and humorous paintings depicting his raucous cartoon world that has gone mad. Humans vs animals, vandals vs police and everything in between come together in his expertly rendered pieces. This is lowbrow art at its finest.





Over 6,500 unique one-of-a-kind works will be available and each one will cost 0.15 eth (plus gas). You will need a Metamask or connected wallet to mint. At mint, all purchasers are minting unrevealed tokens. We will reveal all 48 hours after the sellout. Minting of the initial release will grant access to future Sandbox metaverse plot along with an exclusive clothing drop coming this summer.





ABOUT FUZI



French artist Fuzi is held today as a living legend by the international illegal graffiti community. Yet, back in the mid-1990s, when he pioneered a form of graffiti that became known as Ignorant Style, he was grossly misunderstood, even ridiculed as being unable to paint. A creator of the notorious UV / TPK graffiti crews, he was already one of the most prolific vandals operating on the Paris train lines when, inspired by the raw vibrancy of early-1970s New York graffiti (with something of the creative spontaneity of childhood and the anarchic freedom of art brut), he developed what was actually a deliberate and thoughtful approach to the art form that sought to play with its origins and roots. A pure vandalistic reaction to the standardization of graffiti that elevated the beauty of ugliness and the seemingly artless, this Ignorant Style was to be repeatedly copied and become a new movement in its own right. In 2008, he took his original art to people’s skins and has since become a renowned tattooist (Diplo, Scarlett Johansson, Justice, etc). He has been showcasing his work in events and exhibitions around the world, has published several books, founded the international lifestyle brand IPBF (Ignorant People By Fuzi), and also collaborates with individuals and brands as an art director, consultant and illustrator.





For additional press information and images contact Cece Feinberg, Cece Feinberg Public Relations at cece ( @ ) feinbergpr dot com

###