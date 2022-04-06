Coaches: Set Yourself Up For Success With This New Approach That’s Revolutionizing This $16 Billion Industry



The High-Ticket Group Coaching Method sets out to revolutionize that reality by helping coaches increase their income by 5x, 10x, or more while slashing their required client face time by up to 90 percent.





Marcias approach is unique in that she blends more than three decades of legal and business experience with years of studying metaphysics and personal development. The result? A groundbreaking, proven 8-phase system that works.





In her 28th book, seasoned business coach Marcia Bench helps entrepreneurs leverage their time, their gifts, and their finances to become high-ticket coaches and experts. The High-Ticket Group Coaching Method helps coaches and other experts build their business into 6-, 7- or even 8-figure empires while making a positive difference in the world with a balanced lifestyle.





As a co-founder of the ICF and a long-time coach, its refreshing to read a book designed to help both new and seasoned coaches succeed from the start. Thank you Marcia, for taking the mystery out of this model and making it accessible to all!



-Laura Berman-Fortgang, MCC, Co-Founder, International Coach Federation





Entrepreneurs chronically suffer from being overworked and underpaid. Whether the cause is below market fees or simply over-reliance on one-on-one services, Marcias proven 8-phase system helps them multiply the number of clients they serve in a fraction of the time. If Stephen Covey were to write a book on the Habits of Successful Coaches & Consultants, this book would be it. It is available to buy worldwide in April 2022. Please go to www.transformationalthoughtleaders.com or www.amazon.com to get your copy. For press enquiries and to set up an interview, please contact info ( @ ) transformationalthoughtleaders dot com.

