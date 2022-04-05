“Luisita and COVID-19” by Dora Przybylek will be displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books

Dora relates to the readers about changes that COVID-19 has brought to our daily lives.

Luisita and COVID-19 has won an award by the 2021 International Latino Book Awards in 2021 as Most Educational Childrens Bilingual book and best translation from Spanish to English in the Category of bilingual childrens books.







Luisita and COVID-19 by Dora Przybylek will be displayed at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.





This story starts when Luisita first hears about COVID-19 while watching television. She asks her mother a lot of questions like she normally does. Then she learns about the sickness and the precautions that need to be taken to avoid becoming ill. Though she misses going to the park and visiting her friends, she treasures the time she spends with her family at home instead. After that, she pays attention to instructions and waits patiently. Many things changed, but she is content that things are gradually returning to their previous state.





COVID-19 had a great impact on peoples lives around the world. Some businesses went down but others have thrived through the pandemic, making new businesses convenient for the situation. One of the people that COVID-19 has affected the most is children. Kids are supposed to go to school face-to-face to learn how to communicate with others as well as develop a friendly and outgoing personality. The pandemic has caused a lot of heartbreaks but it is important that the people stand up and not give in to the negativity so that they will still prosper in the future. COVID-19 has taught us to adapt to changes, sometimes reinventing ourselves.





This book is a good read and it explains to people that despite the fact that the pandemic has made so many negative impacts on peoples lives, there are also blessings that it has provided. It has been revealed that when people were not able to go out due to the lockdown, they have more time to spend their lives with their families, especially children.



One benefit of having to stay at home is to create bonding moments with loved ones as people learn more about them and themselves.





Luisita and COVID-19



Author : Dora Przybylek



Genre : Bilingual Childrens Book



Publisher : Laredo Publishing



Published date : August 17, 2020











Author



Dora Przybylek is an award-winning Peruvian author, poet, and screenwriter who currently lives in New York. Luisita and COVID-19/ Luisita y la COVID-19 is part of Luisita Series. Her childrens books, part of the Luisita Series, have received several awards, including the 2017, 2018, and 2019 International Latino Book Awards. Luisita Rides Her Bike/Luisita monta en bicicleta won the 2017 International Latino Book Awards, Best Childrens Picture Book Translation Spanish to English. Luisita is Sick/Luisita está enferma, a book about a girl with cancer has received several international awards, including the 2018 International Latino Book Awards, Most Inspirational Childrens Picture Book, Bilingual, and an interview by Univision in April 2018. Luisita Travels/Luisita viaja won the 2019 International Latino Book Awards, Most Inspirational Childrens Picture Book, Bilingual. Luisita recycles/Luisita recicla won the Best Translation Childrens Book at the 2020 International Latino Book Awards. Luisita and COVID-19/Luisita y la COVID-19 won the Best Translation Childrens Book at the 2021 International Latino Book Awards. It also won an honorary mention at the 2020 Campoy-Alda Awards of the North American Academy of the Spanish Language. Entre Líneas won the Best Anthology of Poetry at the 2021 International Latino Book Awards.