“Beast of Bengal” by Elaine Pinkerton Will Be Displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books

Pinkerton gives readers a thrilling story that sends a chill to their bones.

Beast of Bengal is a well-written, tightly-plotted, skin-prickling tale. Take Elaine Pinkertons book home. Read it tonight by candlelight.  James D. Ross, author of Charlie Moon/Shaman mystery series.







Elaine Pinkertons Beast of Bengal will be displayed at the Los Angeles Times Festival of books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA. This book is about a story that starts in a war that was presently raging. When a small unit of soldiers had a mission to rescue a medical team in Myitkina, they had to go through the scorching hot jungle of Burma. Most of the soldiers continued their route to Myitkina except for one arguing private, making Colonel Mac, their leader, grab him by the neck and choking the soldier. Private Brothers, the stubborn soldiers companion, has witnessed the scene. The Colonel suffers from nightmares after that, and on one evening in an American military hospital in Calcutta, something horrible has occurred.





Beast of Bengal is a World War II thriller and a moving love story set in the unexpected China-Burma-India Theatre. This historical fiction depicts the bitter rivalry for Indian independence between those who advocated for the forceful removal of Westerners and those who supported Mohandas Gandhi. According to Peggy van Hulsteyn, author of Sleeping with Literary Lion, this book is the perfect read for armchair travelers who are instantly transported to exotic Calcutta, India. This suspense novel should be on the must-not-miss reading list for history and World War II buffs.





Richard Benet, the protagonist of Beast of Bengal, appears again in Elaine Pinkertons newest book The Hand of Ganesh. (Pocol Press, 2022)



Looking for a thrilling experience? Or a gruesome, on-the-spot homicide? If so, grab a copy of Beast of Bengal by Elaine Pinkerton available at Pocol Press, and consider visiting the LA Times Festival of Books 2022.







Beast of Bengal



Author | Elaine Pinkerton



Genre | Historical Fiction, Suspense



Publisher | Pocol Press



Published date | 06/10/2005







Author



Elaine Pinkerton lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and is the author of seven books, including fiction, nonfiction, and memoir. She began life as an orphan. Adopted at age five by a college professor and his wife, she grew up in the East and graduated from the University of Virginia. A writer since age ten, she has freelanced, taught school, and worked as a childrens librarian. Twenty years after her first book, Santa Fe on Foot, she found her actual theme, adoption. The Goodbye Baby-Adoptee Diaries appeared in 2005. All the Wrong Places features adult adoptee Clara Jordan, a character searching for where she belongs.