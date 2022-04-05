Hong Kong – Mainland Chinese medicine expert group of Central Authorities discusses with Western medicine experts on critical paediatric cases and receives briefing on preparation progress of first CM hospital in Hong Kong (with photos)

Mainland Chinese medicine expert group of Central Authorities discusses with Western medicine experts on critical paediatric cases and receives briefing on preparation progress of first CM hospital in Hong Kong (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The expert group led by the leader of the Mainland Chinese medicine expert group of the Central Authorities, Mr Tong Xiaolin, continued its visit in Hong Kong on April 4.





In the morning, the expert group visited Queen Mary Hospital (QMH) to receive briefing from Cluster Chief Executive (Hong Kong West) of the Hospital Authority and Hospital Chief Executive of the QMH and Tsan Yuk Hospital, Dr Theresa Li; Chief of Service of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine Department of the QMH, Dr Lee So-lun; Chair Professor of Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine of The University of Hong Kong, Professor Lau Yu-lung; and the QMH medical team sharing the experience on the treatment for patients infected with COVID-19.





The QMH medical team and the expert group have had in-depth discussion on some cases, in particular discussed the management of the critical paediatrics cases. The QMH medical team and the expert groups have also shared the experience on Chinese and Western medicine collaboration and the application of Chinese medicine in the management of patients infected with COVID-19 thoroughly.





In the afternoon, the expert group met with the representatives of the Chinese Medicine Hospital Project Office (CMHPO) of the Food and Health Bureau. The Project Director of the CMHPO, Dr Cheung Wai-lun, introduced to them the positioning, service plan, design concept, operation model and commissioning progress of the first Chinese medicine hospital (CMH) in Hong Kong. They also discussed how to promote the development of the CMH in Hong Kong through training of professionals and development of services.





Led by Mr Tong, the Mainland Chinese medicine expert group arrived in Hong Kong on March 29 to conduct visits.