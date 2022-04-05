Canada – Minister Joly meets with Finnish counterpart

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Pekka Haavisto, Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs, during her trip to Helsinki, Finland.

April 4, 2020 – Helsinki, Finland – Global Affairs Canada

Minister Joly thanked Minister Haavisto for his country’s warm welcome.

Minister Joly recognized Finland’s strong support of Ukraine and its people. Both ministers condemned Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine and agreed on the need for continued international collaboration on measures to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, deter further Russian hostilities and provide humanitarian assistance.

They recognized their two countries’ long-standing and beneficial cooperation in the Arctic and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to peace and stability in the region. The ministers also committed to strengthening the transatlantic relationship and EU-NATO cooperation.

Finally, the ministers reflected on the 75 years of a strong Canada-Finland relationship and committed to deepening their countries’ partnership in support of peace, prosperity, human rights and stability, as outlined in the recent Canada-Finland joint statement.

