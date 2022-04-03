Aventura Parks Becomes First Ropes Adventure Park in the Middle East to Earn the Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Aventura Parks is the first ropes adventure park to become a Certified Autism Center™(CAC) in the Middle East. The CAC designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), requires guest-facing staff complete training and certification and an onsite review by IBCCES that will allow Aventura Parks to provide guests with sensory guides, pre-travel planning tools, and other resources to ensure their visit is a success.

“In line with our values, we would like our park to offer equal opportunity to our experiences and inspire everyone. By including children with different learning abilities, we can change attitude and promote respect, encouraging them to learn through play in our natural 35,000 sqm Ghaf tree forest facility,” said Frank Raubenheimer, Operations Manager at Aventura Parks. “We are delighted to be the first certified autism adventure park in the middle east, leading the way to inclusion, raising awareness and giving equal chances to all individuals.”

More families and individuals are seeking out attractions that have completed a certification program through an accredited source. IBCCES recognized that many families with autistic children may feel like they have limited travel and recreation options. In response to this need, IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for attractions, hotels, zoos, aquariums, and other recreational locations.

“The need continues to grow for more organizations to be able to welcome autistic individuals and other persons of determination. Our programs are designed to help support the long-term goals of accessibility and inclusion so that all families can have fun and make memories,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “We are excited to partner with Aventura Parks and look forward to more organizations in the Middle East taking steps toward inclusion.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other tools and resources such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations, and renewal requirements to ensure the program is a long-term commitment that has a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Aventura Nature Adventure Park, Dubai’s largest zipline park

Aventura is a unique destination in Dubai where friends, families, and teams experience adventure, nature and fun in a beautiful Ghaf tree forest. Spanning 35,000sqm, the facility boasts an Adventure Park with six circuits of over 80 obstacles and 24 zip lines; a Team building park, and a lovely Nature Trail showcasing the flora and fauna of the UAE. In line with our mission is to inspire everyone while fostering learning through play. We welcome visitors from all around the world, religion, race and condition to enjoy the thrill and fun of the largest outdoor adventure park in the Middle East.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.