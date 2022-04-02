Vinculum’s Vin eRetail SaaS Suite Launches in AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software. Using AWS Marketplace, organizations can shorten procurement times, implement the controls needed to operate with confidence, and unlock innovation.





Vin eRetail is a SaaS based Omnichannel suite built on AWS, leveraging services including Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), a highly secure, scalable, and durable object storage system. Vin eRetail also uses Amazon ElastiCache, a fully managed, in-memory caching service supporting flexible, real-time use cases to deliver faster responses for integrations, Amazon RDS, a collection of managed services that makes it simple to set up, operate, and scale databases in the cloud, and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances, which provides secure and resizable compute capacity for virtually any workload to eliminate the need to invest in hardware upfront & others.





Vin eRetail offers a seamless shopping experience to consumers with Vinculums modular suite of products covering inventory management, replenishment, B2B & B2C warehousing, returns management, order management, supplier portal & analytics. Vin eRetail helps organizations across the entire customer experience, managing data across channels with product Information management, integrating with 150+ marketplaces, webstores & last-mile fulfilment companies, providing a single view of inventory across channels & locations, segregating inventory for multiple clients, providing visibility using client portal, and enabling order fulfilment from multiple warehouses/locations with cross-channel payment reconciliation.





Speaking about the launch, Venkat Nott, Founder & CEO, Vinculum group said, Vin eRetails availability in AWS Marketplace makes it easier for brands and retailers to get started with the cloud easily and quickly. Vinculums expertise, having been recognized as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, combined with Vin eRetail being listed in AWS Marketplace, means that customers can now jumpstart product deployment and scale on the cloud. We are very excited for the possibilities.





Vinculum is an AWS Differentiated Partner on the Software Track, and participates in the AWS Retail Software Competency Program, AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, and Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) Service Ready Program. Vinculum is part of the Amazon Digital Suite for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) a set of easy to use software powered by AWS, designed to meet SMB business needs, available at attractive price points, and with dedicated support .





About Vinculum Group: Vinculum is a Global Software Company enabling Omnichannel Retailing. We help brands and retailers to easily scale, reach and delight customers across channels globally. With a mission to help brands easily reach and delight customers globally, we have managed over 6 MILLION SKUs, served over 30 countries, had over 150 integrations and over 80 partners. For more information, please visit https://www.vinculumgroup.com/





For More details please contact: Muskan-PRHUB 7381269243/ muskan ( @ ) prhub dot com / Santhosh-PRHUB, 7892772953/ santosh ( @ ) prhub dot com

###