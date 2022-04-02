Dista appoints Vidushi Bhatia as VP of Product Strategy



With close to 15 years of experience in marketing strategy, go-to-market strategy (GTM), and partnerships, Vidushi is set to scale Distas vision of democratizing location intelligence for enterprises. She will hold a dual responsibility of defining the product strategy and integrating it with global marketing programs and GTM in the US, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and the Asia Pacific regions.





In her previous stint, Vidushi was the Chief Marketing Officer at MediaAgility Inc. Along with heading the worldwide marketing for the company, she added to the Google Cloud global partnership. Additionally, Vidushi is passionate about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and has participated and contributed to several such programs at MediaAgility.





I am thrilled to welcome Vidushi to Dista. As we continue to strengthen our products, an experienced leader dedicated to product strategy and marketing is incredibly valuable for our company and customers, said Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-founder, Dista.





Vidushi Bhatia, VP, Product Strategy, Dista, said, I am excited to join a company like Dista. The Dista suite of products is already a product of choice for many companies in the global markets. With this growth trajectory, we are all set to create immense value for our global customers, partners, and stakeholders.





Earlier this year, Dista received $1.2 million in funding from Pentathlon Ventures and other individual investors. The organization also received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001: 2013 Certification.





Location Intelligence is a game-changer in todays business landscape. The Dista suite is uniquely positioned to deliver maximum impact for large enterprises in the BFSI, Logistics, FMCG, and other domains, adds Bhatia.





About Dista



Dista is an AI-based location intelligence platform that helps global enterprises from various industries enhance customer experience and streamline business processes. We cater to over 50 enterprise customers with a range of high-end products like Dista Sales, Dista Service, Dista Deliver, and more.

