FlipHTML5 Transforms Story books for Kids PDF

Children’s stories are not only fun for passing the time, but they can also be rich sources of educational content. Many storybooks have valuable life lessons embedded in them, not to mention that they help develop reading and vocabulary skills. A surefire way to engage today’s children in reading is to make it similar to the things they love – like animated videos. FlipHTML5 will take story books for kids PDF and transform them into media-rich digital books with animated page-flipping effects. The process is fully automatic, requiring no special skills.

FlipHTML5 has both a desktop and an online version, both of which are free to use. Once the story books for kids PDF are uploaded to either version, they will be converted to a web-friendly HTML5 flipbook. That means kids get the page-turning effect and sound of a traditional book, but with many more features. The basic pages of story books for kids PDF can be upgraded with one of FlipHTML5’s templates, themes, or backgrounds.

Pictures have always been attractive to children; some won’t pick up a book unless it has pictures. FlipHTML5 offers more than just pictures. Users can add a variety of multimedia to their story books for kids PDF, including gifs, animations, videos, and audio. The story will come alive for kids, keeping them engaged and helping them to learn. The audio feature is especially helpful for younger kids who aren’t competent readers yet – they can follow along as the book is presented.

Once the user is satisfied with the completed storybook for kids PDF, they can quickly upload it to the FlipHTML5 cloud. FlipHTML5 offers free storage as well as web hosting. The virtual bookcase comes in handy for storing and displaying multiple storybooks. As a digital publishing platform, FlipHTML5 also makes distribution simple. A unique URL is available for story books for kids PDF that can be shared via email and social media.

The finished story books for kids PDF can be embedded on school websites and learning management systems as part of kids’ education – FlipHTML5 provides a quick embed code. Bookcases can be shared and embedded in the same way.

“We designed FlipHTML5 so that anyone can use it, even kids,” says Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5.

Find out more about transforming story books for kids PDF on FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.