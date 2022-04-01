Book on Surviving Global Warming by Roger A. Sedjo will be displayed at the L.A. Times Festival of Books

The book explaining that it isnt enough to eliminate greenhouse gases has been well-received by readers and experts on global warming.

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 31, 2022

Roger A. Sedjo: I propose that we must implement Plan B: Adaptation as a backup, together with Plan A: Mitigation.







If there is one book to read about climate change and how to adapt to the changes it brings, this is the book: Surviving Global Warming: Why Eliminating Greenhouse Gases Isnt Enough (Prometheus Books; 2019) by Roger A. Sedjo .





Surviving Global Warming discusses global change and particularly global warming. It examines the several areas where environmental damage could be severe. It discusses the several approaches to reducing warming. Sedjo argues that simply reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) may not be sufficient and considers geoengineering strategies that could mitigate the impact of the warming effects of gases.





The author said: After years of studying the evidence, I am convinced that the nations on this planet are taking the wrong approach with their almost exclusive focus on preventing GHGs to address climate change, it is now recognized that some warning has become inevitable, and despite the huge expenditure of resources on controlling fossil fuels and GHG emissions, any plausible amount of prevention will still be inadequate to reduce greenhouse gases enough to stabilize temperatures within the desired range.





In this book, I propose that we include adaptation (as a backup together with mitigation) as a practical addition to the current approach of mitigation. I will discuss major areas like the coastal zone, the agricultural sector, and ecological resources as likely to experience extreme damage. I will explore some of the approaches that can be used for adaptation and damage control management in each area.





Order Surviving Global Warming: Why Eliminating Greenhouse Gases Isnt Enough by Roger A. Sedjo today on Amazon.





Surviving Global Warming: Why Eliminating Greenhouse Gases Isnt Enough



Author | Roger A. Sedjo



Published date | March 2019



Publisher | Prometheus Books



Book retail price | $24.00





Surviving Global Warming will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit for the 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.





Author Bio





Roger Sedjo is a retired Senior Fellow at Resources for the Future, a Washington-based independent think tank focusing on resources and the environment. He has been heavily involved in UN Global Climate Assessments and is a shared contributed to the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize. He has written or edited 16 books related to forestry, natural resources, and climate, as well as hundreds of peer-reviewed papers.





Sedjo served on a National Science Foundation panel and the EPA Scientific Advisory Board addressing questions of carbon and climate. He was president of the Environmental Literacy Council, a nonprofit educational organization. He has received numerous awards including a Fulbright Scholarship, Sloan and PERC fellowships, and an honorary doctorate from SUNY. Additionally, he has consulted for the World Bank, UNDP, Asian Development Bank, USAID, FAO, OECD, and other international organizations.





He has just completed his first childrens book, The Adventures of Itty Bitty Bunny and the Coyotes. He received his PhD from the University of Washington.