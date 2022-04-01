Alpes Trading Limited’s Director of Corporate Advisory announces retirement



Alpes Trading Limiteds Chief Executive Officer commented Charles Tsaos retirement saying Over the last 2 years, they have been bad in terms of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Charless decision to retire at the end of the year has certainly taken us back a bit. There are not enough words to describe the kind of man that Charles and the extremely positive influence he gave to us all and he will be sorely missed around the office, not just on a professional level, but on a personal level too.





Alpes Trading Limiteds Chief Executive Officer also added Charles will be with us until the end of the year and we will give him the send-off he deserves. We have several highly rated candidates to step into his role when the time comes and Im sure Charles will pass his wealth of experience to his team to continue the high level of service to ensure his values lives on. We wish him the very best in his retirement.





