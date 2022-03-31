U.K.ABROAD Says British Expats in the USA Can Now Renew Their British Passport Online in Minutes

U.K.ABROAD is excited to announce that British expats in the United States can now renew their passports online in minutes. This new service offers a hassle-free experience for those living abroad who need to renew their British passport. In just a few clicks, they can have their passport renewal application submitted and on its way to the U.K. Passport Office.

If a British national lives in the United States, renewing a passport can be a bit of a hassle. First, one must gather all of the required documents. Then, they have to be sent off to the U.K. Passport Office, which can take weeks or even months.

With U.K.ABROAD’s online passport renewal service, customers can renew their British passport from the USA in minutes. They have simplified the process so that all that’s needed is a current passport and a credit card. Visitors to the site will fill out an online form, submit payment, and U.K.ABROAD will take care of the rest.

With U.K.ABROAD, the process of renewing a UK passport from the USA is now simpler than ever before. Follow the steps below, to receive a new passport in no time.

Fill in the easy online application form at ukabroad.net. This form is designed specifically for British Passport renewals in the USA.

Complete the secure online payment via debit or credit card. U.K.ABROAD’s payments are powered by Stripe – the world’s most secure payment gateway.

Their team of experts will check your forms and documents and finalise the application on the applicant’s behalf. When renewing a British Passport, it is important to ensure every detail is correct. Her Majesty’s Passport office does not offer refunds under any circumstances.

U.K.ABROAD arranges safe and fast shipment of documents to the relevant government office in the UK.

The new British Passport is delivered directly to the applicant.

The average processing time for a British Passport Renewal is approximately 3 to 4 weeks, although there have been some delays at the government office recently due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

U.K.ABROAD is committed to providing the best possible service to its clients. Their experienced team is proud to offer this online passport renewal service to British expats in the United States. With their simple, fast, and hassle-free process, renewing your British passport has never been easier.

Contact:

Tracey Roberts

info@ukabroad.net

+27 82 970 9989

About U.K.ABROAD

Operating independently since 2008, U.K.ABROAD specializes in British passport applications and renewals from abroad, and within the United Kingdom. Their team of British passport experts also offers assistance with certificates and Birth registrations. U.K.ABROAD’s mission is to make the British Passport renewal, application, or replacement process simple, safe, and fast. It saves time and money along the way.