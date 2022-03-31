Celebrate Passover 2022 With Wines From Israel’s Most Prized Growing Regions, Produced At The Renowned Carmel Winery

It’s the land of milk and honey, and exceptional wine! Israel is fast becoming one of the best producers of award-winning wines. What better way to celebrate the Passover Seder than with wines from Carmel Winery, Israel’s most iconic brand?

Carmel stands among the world’s most esteemed producers of outstanding kosher wine. And, as one of the largest wineries in Israel, it represents an elite portfolio of vineyards throughout the country’s most prized growing regions.

These wines are produced from sun-kissed grapes grown in the land of Israel, where the terroir and microclimate paired with expert winemaking techniques and technology produce award-winning wines. From dry and crisp, or oaky and fruity, among many varietals – all have the perfect finish to compliment the Seder meal.

“Carmel was one of the very first wineries in Israel and they are renowned throughout the country. They bring 140 years of wine making expertise to your table, and their wines are consistently acclaimed for high quality, delicious taste and excellent value,” says Jay Buchsbaum, Vice President Wine Education and Marketing, Royal Wine Corp., the largest importer of kosher wines and spirits. “At the end of the Passover Seder we say, ‘Next year in Jerusalem.’ If you can’t be in Israel for the holiday, bring Israel to you with Carmel wines,” he adds.

A variety of superb Carmel wines has been released in the U.S. just in time for Passover 2022. They include reds, whites and bubblies from their SELECTED series, PRIVATE Collection and APPELLATION series.

Selected series

The Selected series has established itself over the years as a leading wine in Israel, providing high value and affordable prices. The series offers a wide variety of wines and varietals: red, white and bubbly – wines with a young, fruity and fresh character. The variety and accessibility of the Selected series has become the ‘go-to” wine in Israel for special occasions, personal drinks, family meals, celebrations and hospitality. They are fun, easy on the palate to be enjoyed by all.

REDS – Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Merlot, semi-dry red.

White dry / Semi dry and Bubbly – Emerald Riesling French Colombard, Sauvignon Blanc and Muscat varieties; SRP $9.99

One of Buchsbaum’s other top recommendations for the Passover Seder includes wines from Carmel’s Private Collection, which only recently debuted in the United States market.

BVF Private Collection Series

The Private Collection series wines have received much praise in recent years – they offer high quality and great value for money. The Private Collection series is the country’s leading wine series in its price category and has been awarded Gold Medal status for Best Value by highly revered wine competitions in Israel.

The Reds – Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot.

White, sparkling and Rosé – Chardonnay and Muscat.

The red wines in the Private Collection series have a complex and bountiful fruity flavour – ranging in aromas from berries to plums, and a prominent presence, while the white wines are fresh, with a high and supportive acidity. SRP $14.99

Appellation Series

The Appellation series is produced from grapes grown in the Judean Hills, Galilee and Shomron. This wine series is produced from among the best grape growing regions in Israel. The region produces wines of a distinct flavor and character.

The reds – Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and a unique varietal Petit Verdot

The White – Gewürztraminer.

The dry reds are full-bodied wines with a long finish and distinctive and wide aromas of dark and red fruits, cassis, eucalyptus and Mediterranean spices. The semi dry wine is full-bodied with a long finish and distinctive aromas of grapefruit, pineapple and peach (and pairs nicely with the first course of the Seder)

SRP $24.99.

This Passover you’ll want to really enjoy the 4 cups of wine at the Seder table to commemorate the Israelites’ exodus to freedom. Celebrate with a selection of wines from Israel’s Carmel winery and bring a little bit of Israel to your Passover Seder – L’Chaim!

This year Passover begins APRIL 15, 2022

About Carmel Winery

CARMEL WINERY



Founded in 1882 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild – owner of the famous Chateau Lafite-Rothschild in Bordeaux – Carmel Winery works with 108 families of wine growers to nurture some 3,500 acres of top vineyards in Israel, from the Galilee and the Golan Heights in the North to the Negev in the South. These vineyards include some of the finest individual vineyard sites in the country. Carmel uses state-of-the-art technology to produce an array of wines that range in style as well as in price point, from entry-level wines to premium bottlings. With 139 years of knowledge, experience, and uncompromising quality, Carmel’s wines earn well-respected scores and prestigious awards from the international wine community.

All of Carmel’s wines are certified OU Kosher and OU-P. For more information, please visit http://carmelwines.co.il/en/about/.