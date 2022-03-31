Kelly Jackson Named Account Manager at RT Specialty

Kelly Jackson has joined RT Specialty as an account manager within its Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She will support senior management with the performance of account management tasks ranging from the creation of sales proposals and coverage assessments to the development of insurance policy comparisons.

“We are constantly looking to build the ranks with hard-working, industrious individuals like Kelly,” said Joseph Nawa, a vice president at RT Specialty. “In addition to her exceptional work ethic and dedication, she also possesses the baseline experience needed to understand the field’s intricacies and the steps needed to succeed in this highly-complex niche market. We are sure Kelly’s passion to learn will benefit everyone from our internal staff to our network of agents and brokers.”

Before joining RT Specialty, Jackson served as an account manager and new business specialist at the American Family Insurance – Bess Insurance Agency in St. Louis, Missouri. She also held administrative positions at Total Access Urgent Care and Wrap Up Insurance Solutions.

A St. Louis resident, Jackson graduated Cum Laude with a B.F.A. Sequential Art Degree from the Savannah College of Art & Design in Savannah, Georgia. She is also a licensed Life Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance agent in the States of Missouri and Illinois.

Jackson can be reached by either calling 609-469-2214 or emailing kelly.jackson@rtspecialty.com.

