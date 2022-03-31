Esper Wealth enters the Birmingham property market



Esper wealth has previously solely concentrated on the Manchester and Liverpool property market. Managing Director Janis Aukstars said “The Birmingham property market is a great area for investors. Property investment opportunities for city centre locations in Birmingham have all the right ingredients for an astute investment. Property there offers a high yield and forecasted growth is very good. According to major indices, HS2 will be a major contributor.”





HS2 is a high speed train network which will connect London to the North of England. The first stage links Birmingham to London and reduces traveling time down to 52 minutes, from 1 hr 21 mins currently. Completion for this project is anticipated between 2029 to 2033. This governmental scheme will create lots of extra jobs for Birmingham as the city will be better connected to London. It is expected than a number of companies will relocate to Birmingham which will increase the demand for extra properties in the city.





Janis Aukstars explains, “Manchester has been as great performing city for investors over the past two years with properties going up by 15% on average. This has been great news for investors taking advantage of the underlying demographics, and we expect this trend to continue. However, Birmingham also has excellent long-term prospects. With this in mind we have now entered into agreements with Birmingham developers who are building off-plan. In the future will will be looking to open a subsidiary office there to del with local demand.”

