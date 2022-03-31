ADO Achieves Representative Year with Record More Than $16 Million in Global Sales Volume For Only One Year Into The Market

A Dece Oasis (ADO) electric bicycle brand is a Chinese overseas brand of DTC, and the model of “30% online direct sales +70% offline agent distribution” has been formulated from the beginning .According to information, more than 50 agents overseas have been developed and the sales amount of more than RMB 0.1 billion has been signed only after emerging for only one year





“Affected by the epidemic, the next round of overseas dividend comes from the consumption downgrade of the middle class. “.Mr. Sen, the founder of ADO and his team have devoted themselves to the development and sales of the electric bicycle brand-ADO since 2021.



Mr. Sen said: ” more importantly, there shall be a clear sales and brand strategy, it’s necessary to determine the brand positioning and differentiation before the strategy is formulated.”





Firstly, ADO has a very clear positioning at the beginning of the brand creation. ADO is positioned as the cornerstone of users taking a short trip. The ADO products are set to guard every day when the user goes out based on the need for short trips within the 40km scope with the user’s home as the radius.





Secondly, planning products, local services, brand marketing and channel building pursuant to brand positioning and values.



Finally, building an operation system matching with brand positioning, vision and values.





Mr. Sen:” the electric bicycle industry ultimately depends on local services.”





1. the local services still rely on the 70% of B-terminal local city agents. ” The service begins after the customer contacts the brand and the service is upgraded after the product is delivered to the customer, thus many offline physical stores are required to serve the users.”



2. 7 local warehouses and logistics service of overnight delivery globally. “ADO’s team has branches, warehouses, and local technical after-sales team in Germany. ”





ADO also promises to give the user a new one free of charge if the repair fails due to the product quality in the life cycle, and ADO will be responsible for the user.





ADO slogan-Cross your city, ADO ebike, reflects the original intention, “ADO is trustworthy when you ride ADO’s electric bicycle through your city.”





Mr. Sen:” we must ensure that the products and services are in place and firmly protect consumers.”

