Party Pass: Blanko Brawlers

Mar 30, 2022 | Business

WEBWIRE



Ding ding!


Its the Pass of Champions its the Brawl to Beat  its Early Access: Party Pass Blanko Brawlers! This Party Pass enters the Blankos Block Party ring on March 30th, at 10:00 AM PDT / 17:00 UTC, after a 30 minute downtime at 9:30 AM PDT / 16:30 UTC. Featuring moola, XP Chips, Emotes, and some intimidating NFTs, Party Pass Blanko Brawlers is the true Party Pass of Brawl Champs! This Party Pass will run until May 25th, 9:30 AM PDT / 16:30 UTC.


Note that Daily challenges reset every day at 10 AM PDT / 17:00 UTC, and Weekly challenges reset every Wednesday at the same time. New Seasonal challenges are also available when Weekly challenges reset but these dont expire like Dailies and Weeklies do!


Rewards


The rewards in the Base track are available for everyone to earn, while the rewards in the Premium track are only available by purchase of Party Pass+ for $24.99. Purchasing Party Pass+ will give you the ability to earn up to 9 NFTs!


Base Track Rewards


The Base track features 1 unique NFT Blanko and 3 unique NFT Accessories, as well as Emotes, currency, and consumables!


NFTs

  • Brawlers Hand Wraps
  • Knockout Chest Guard
  • Katanas Hachimaki
  • Katana Blanko


Emotes

  • Knock Boots
  • Warm-Up Stretches


Currency

  • 300 Blanko Bucks
  • 17,500 moola


Consumables

  • 6 Random Gumballs
  • XP Chips


Premium Track Rewards


The Party Pass+ track features 2 unique NFT Blankos and 3 unique NFT Accessories, as well as Emotes, currency, and consumables!


All of these rewards are in addition to the Base track rewards; totaling 3 unique NFT Blankos and 6 unique NFT Accessories!


NFTs

  • Nelson Blanko
  • South Paw Sneaks
  • Brawl Champ Belt
  • Punch Up Parachute
  • South Paw Blanko


Emotes

  • Nuh-Uh
  • Facepalm
  • Come and Show Me
  • Ninja Run


Currency

  • 300 Blanko Bucks
  • 35,000 moola


Consumables

  • 6 Unique Gumballs
  • XP Chips


*Note: Hype Point values and XP Chips to be added at a later date.


Now that weve all been given a week to get used to things, whos ready to Brawl for real? Its time to bring your A-game and chase those low mint numbers!