WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Ding ding!
Its the Pass of Champions its the Brawl to Beat its Early Access: Party Pass Blanko Brawlers! This Party Pass enters the Blankos Block Party ring on March 30th, at 10:00 AM PDT / 17:00 UTC, after a 30 minute downtime at 9:30 AM PDT / 16:30 UTC. Featuring moola, XP Chips, Emotes, and some intimidating NFTs, Party Pass Blanko Brawlers is the true Party Pass of Brawl Champs! This Party Pass will run until May 25th, 9:30 AM PDT / 16:30 UTC.
Note that Daily challenges reset every day at 10 AM PDT / 17:00 UTC, and Weekly challenges reset every Wednesday at the same time. New Seasonal challenges are also available when Weekly challenges reset but these dont expire like Dailies and Weeklies do!
Rewards
The rewards in the Base track are available for everyone to earn, while the rewards in the Premium track are only available by purchase of Party Pass+ for $24.99. Purchasing Party Pass+ will give you the ability to earn up to 9 NFTs!
Base Track Rewards
The Base track features 1 unique NFT Blanko and 3 unique NFT Accessories, as well as Emotes, currency, and consumables!
NFTs
- Brawlers Hand Wraps
- Knockout Chest Guard
- Katanas Hachimaki
- Katana Blanko
Emotes
- Knock Boots
- Warm-Up Stretches
Currency
- 300 Blanko Bucks
- 17,500 moola
Consumables
- 6 Random Gumballs
- XP Chips
Premium Track Rewards
The Party Pass+ track features 2 unique NFT Blankos and 3 unique NFT Accessories, as well as Emotes, currency, and consumables!
All of these rewards are in addition to the Base track rewards; totaling 3 unique NFT Blankos and 6 unique NFT Accessories!
NFTs
- Nelson Blanko
- South Paw Sneaks
- Brawl Champ Belt
- Punch Up Parachute
- South Paw Blanko
Emotes
- Nuh-Uh
- Facepalm
- Come and Show Me
- Ninja Run
Currency
- 300 Blanko Bucks
- 35,000 moola
Consumables
- 6 Unique Gumballs
- XP Chips
*Note: Hype Point values and XP Chips to be added at a later date.
Now that weve all been given a week to get used to things, whos ready to Brawl for real? Its time to bring your A-game and chase those low mint numbers!