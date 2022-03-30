WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 30, 2022







Its the Pass of Champions its the Brawl to Beat its Early Access: Party Pass Blanko Brawlers! This Party Pass enters the Blankos Block Party ring on March 30th, at 10:00 AM PDT / 17:00 UTC, after a 30 minute downtime at 9:30 AM PDT / 16:30 UTC. Featuring moola, XP Chips, Emotes, and some intimidating NFTs, Party Pass Blanko Brawlers is the true Party Pass of Brawl Champs! This Party Pass will run until May 25th, 9:30 AM PDT / 16:30 UTC.





Note that Daily challenges reset every day at 10 AM PDT / 17:00 UTC, and Weekly challenges reset every Wednesday at the same time. New Seasonal challenges are also available when Weekly challenges reset but these dont expire like Dailies and Weeklies do!





Rewards





The rewards in the Base track are available for everyone to earn, while the rewards in the Premium track are only available by purchase of Party Pass+ for $24.99. Purchasing Party Pass+ will give you the ability to earn up to 9 NFTs!





Base Track Rewards





The Base track features 1 unique NFT Blanko and 3 unique NFT Accessories, as well as Emotes, currency, and consumables!





NFTs

Brawlers Hand Wraps

Knockout Chest Guard

Katanas Hachimaki

Katana Blanko





Emotes

Knock Boots

Warm-Up Stretches





Currency

300 Blanko Bucks

17,500 moola





Consumables

6 Random Gumballs

XP Chips





Premium Track Rewards





The Party Pass+ track features 2 unique NFT Blankos and 3 unique NFT Accessories, as well as Emotes, currency, and consumables!





All of these rewards are in addition to the Base track rewards; totaling 3 unique NFT Blankos and 6 unique NFT Accessories!





NFTs

Nelson Blanko

South Paw Sneaks

Brawl Champ Belt

Punch Up Parachute

South Paw Blanko





Emotes

Nuh-Uh

Facepalm

Come and Show Me

Ninja Run





Currency

300 Blanko Bucks

35,000 moola





Consumables

6 Unique Gumballs

XP Chips





*Note: Hype Point values and XP Chips to be added at a later date.





Now that weve all been given a week to get used to things, whos ready to Brawl for real? Its time to bring your A-game and chase those low mint numbers!