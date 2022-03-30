“Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech” Based on Recode Podcast Premieres Today on CNN+

Vox Media Studios Produced Documentary Series Focuses on Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Netflix

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 30, 2022







Vox Media Studios new documentary series, Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech, premieres on the brand new streaming platform, CNN+. This five hour-long episode series investigates the meteoric rise and expansion of Meta (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. Based on the podcast from Recode by Vox and the Vox Media Podcast Network, this timely documentary series explores the full and complicated history of these organizations, from their humble beginnings to their present-day standing as global powerhouses. Combining rarely seen archival footage and exclusive interviews from experts and tech insiders, this five-part series illuminates new insights in their origin stories with a focus on their iconic founders: Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Reed Hastings, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Exploring every twist and turn, audiences will witness the dramatic evolution of these corporate behemoths from the underdog to the top dog.





The technologies created by Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google have transformed modern society, forever altering the way we communicate, shop, date, work, entertain, and think. But at what cost? Over this season, Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech will answer this question through a careful exploration of the current controversies surrounding these tech giants, pondering what the future holds for them  and for the world at large.





Executive producers for Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech are David Rivera, Emily Anderson, Chad Mumm, and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios; Peter Kafka and Samantha Oltman for Recode by Vox; Nishat Kurwa and Marty Moe for Vox Media Podcast Network; and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.





The first episode in the series, which is a deep dive on Amazon, premieres today with new episodes airing every Thursday exclusively on CNN+.





About Vox Media Studios





Vox Media Studios is one of the leading independent studios producing premium non-fiction and scripted programming for television, OTT, podcasts, films, and brand partners. Vox Media Studios is an Emmy-winning full-service production studio that works both independently and in partnership with Vox Medias category-leading editorial networks to extend the companys storytelling capabilities to the most relevant modern platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube Originals, HBO, and CNN. Vox Media Studios is also home to the award-winning Vox Media Podcast Network and the Academy Award winning storytelling powerhouse, Epic.