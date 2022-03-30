NAI Legacy Completes $27.2M Syndication of 3-Pack Portfolio

NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that they have completed the syndication of their first Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) in 2022, consisting of three Essential Net-Leased properties. NAI Legacy acted as the sponsor of the “3-pack”, pre-packaging them before selling beneficial “shares”; the DST structure allows for monthly distributions based on contribution percentage. Shares of the Trust were also suitable for deferral of capital gains by utilizing section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code.

Melissa Birdsall, Executive Vice President of National Accounts added, “Our comprehensive offerings provide our investors with asset management professionals experienced in acquisitions, portfolio due diligence, property management, accounting, and legal expertise. We are thrilled with the growth and expansion that NAI Legacy experienced in 2021. In 2022, we will continue to expand our tax-advantaged real estate offerings as well as our geographic footprint.”

“It is exciting to be a part of the rapidly growing NAI Legacy family. Our company had many accomplishments in 2021 by closing over $100M of DSTs. With the help of our investment team, we have grown our investor base by over 100 new partners and expanded our reach to three new office locations across the country. We are proud to now offer our expertise and services in Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, and Scottsdale. I look forward to growing this company to its full potential and providing successful investments that allow our investors to reach their financial goals” commented Maggie O’Neill, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.

The portfolio is diversified across three (3) states (Florida, Minnesota, and South Dakota), and features ±121,698 square feet of net leased properties. The portfolio includes a Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh (Retail-Grocery), Walgreens (Retail-Pharmacy), and Jonny Pops (Industrial). This portfolio allowed 25 investors the opportunity to Create their Legacy with passive ownership on professionally managed properties. Investors are located across 14 states; Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Texas & Wisconsin.

Create your Legacy with us by contacting invest@nailegacy.com

Contact Information

NAI Legacy

3600 American Blvd W

Suite 360

Bloomington, MN 55431

(952) 217-5372

Amelia@nailegacy.com

About NAI Legacy

NAI Legacy is a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in tax-efficient real estate investment solutions. NAI Legacy is focused on Commercial Real Estate Investments, Brokerage, NNN Properties, Property Management, Asset Management, and Private Client Solutions. The team at NAI Legacy has a combined 150 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector with over $6 billion of brokerage, investment, and property management experience. Our affiliation with NAI Global connects us to regional offices across the US and beyond.