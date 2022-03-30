Just In Time for Passover: The Finest Kosher Meat Delivered Straight To Your Door

Passover calls for bringing out the best of everything – the good crystal, the heirloom candlesticks, the polished silver. So, it makes sense that only the highest quality ingredients are worthy of your elegant seder table.

That’s why Passover is prime time to discover Prairie Street Prime, the luxury kosher experience committed to bringing the joy of cooking back to the kitchen.

At the heart of Prairie Street Prime is their curated selection of premium kosher meat delivered directly to you nationwide. Choose superior Star-K certified cuts like USDA prime rib, brisket, tomahawk steaks, rack of lamb, veal osso Bucco, and much more. For something truly unforgettable, try their meticulously dry aged beef. Shipping is free anywhere in the U.S. and your order is packed with care and arrives at your door ready to cook or freeze. You can expect consistent quality every time.

But high-end meat delivery is just the beginning of the Prairie Street Prime experience. Their mission is to inspire confidence, creativity, and excitement for home cooking. That means innovative recipes and how-to videos from professional chefs plus news, promotions, and more. Subscribe for free and stay in the know about all things luxury kosher cuisine.

So, what’s cooking for Passover? Recipe developer Kendra Lee Thatcher gave us a sneak preview of three spectacular entrees featured on the Prairie Street Prime YouTube channel – Prairie Street Prime Culinary Kitchen – where there’s a growing library of original culinary content. “They look impressive and taste sensational,” she says, “but I promise they’re easy to learn. In my videos, I teach recipes that make home cooks shine.”

Follow the links to get the recipes and watch her prepare these luscious, restaurant-quality dishes.

Kosher Baja Braised USDA Prime 2nd Cut Brisket

Chef Kendra’s take on an authentic Mexican stew uses Prairie Street Prime Kosher 2nd Cut Brisket. The meat has the perfect amount of fat to take on the sweet, earthy flavors of cumin and cinnamon while punching through the heat of the Serrano chilis and chipotle.

PASSOVER BAJA BRISKET RECIPE in WORD

Kosher Prime Rib Sous Vide

We learn about the sous vide method, and easy and precise way to perfectly cook a top-quality product such as Prairie Street Prime’s luxury USDA Prime 3 Bone-In Prime Rib Roast. Chef Kendra’s recipe produces a delectable experience that is both sinfully simple and fabulously flavorful.

Kosher Hawaij-Miami Style Short Ribs

Don’t let the simplicity of this recipe fool you! This flavorful stew transports you to the heart of bustling markets in the Middle East where the aromas of spice and fresh produce fill the air. Prairie Street Prime’s melt-in-your-mouth USDA Miami-Cut Short Ribs are seasoned with a basic Hawaij spice blend and then finished with a bright, zesty schug for some extra zip!

Follow Prairie Street Prime on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

Kendra Thatcher PR bio

About Prairie Street Prime

Prairie Street Prime (www.prairiestreetprime.com) is revolutionizing the luxury kosher experience by delivering Star-K certified USDA Prime, High Choice, and Dry Aged kosher beef, veal, and lamb right to your door. Our multimedia e-commerce platform and YouTube channel — The Prairie Street Prime Culinary Kitchen — makes it easier than ever to shop, cook, and serve your most memorable meals. With culinary excellence, education, and community at the heart of our mission, we’re demystifying kosher cuisine and empowering our community with innovative recipes and chef-led tutorials that bring back the fun and build confidence in the kitchen.